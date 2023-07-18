SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old boy from Shelbyville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued the alert for Rafael Sylvester, 4, at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

Rafael is described as three feet three inches tall, 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials said a photo of the missing child has not been provided.

Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The boy’s mother – 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester – is also missing, according to the TBI.

Investigators said they desperately need to speak to the 4-year-old after his 12-year-old sibling was found dead inside a Shelbyville home on Monday night.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Patricia is believed to be traveling in a Dodge Caravan with Tennessee plate 999-BCFM. She is described as five feet four inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you see Patricia, or the van, you are asked to contact Shelbyville Police at 931-684-5411 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.