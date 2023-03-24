MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued Friday afternoon for 17-year-old Haylee Ellis.

Haylee was last seen Wednesday in Marshall County.

She is 5’1″ and 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Haylee was last seen wearing a rose-colored hoodie, black leggings and white slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information on Haylee’s whereabouts is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 931-359-6122 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.