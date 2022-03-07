CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 13-year-old.

Authorities say Dylan Blake Feemster-Holloman was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on March 4.

Dylan is 5’4″ and 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Memphis Tigers t-shirt, blue jeans and carrying gray tennis shoes.

Authorities say Dylan has a medical condition that may impair his ability to get home some.

If you have seen Dylan, you are asked to call (731) 986-8947 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.