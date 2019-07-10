Endangered Child Alert issued for 3 kids missing from Maury Co.

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for three children missing in Maury County.

Analia Essex, Abigail Christian and Michale Christian are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, who are both wanted for custodial interference. They were last seen on July 9 in Van Buren County.

An ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT has been issued for three children missing from Maury County. Analia Essex, Abigail Christian, and Michale Christian are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with info. pic.twitter.com/WgowWTnJ5N — TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 10, 2019

If you know where Analia Essex, Abigail Christian, or Michale Christian are, or their parents Amanda Essex or Michale Darrel Christian, call the Maury County Sheriff's Office at 931-388-5151, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/eXrIlRz8SJ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 10, 2019

Analia Essex, 6, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4-feet tall and 50 pounds.

Abigail Nicole Christian, 2, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 3-feet tall and 35 lbs.

Michale Darrel Christian, 1, has brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 25 pounds.

They may be traveling to Minnesota in a white SUV.

If you have information about these children’s whereabouts, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.