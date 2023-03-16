Aaliyah Whitehead, 14, was last seen on March 13, 2023, according to Benton County authorities. (Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office)

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Endangered Child Alert has now been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for a missing 14-year-old out of Benton County.

Aaliyah Whitehead was last seen on Monday, March 13, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaliyah Whitehead (Courtesy: TBI)

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, black leggings, and pink and black tennis shoes. TBI released an additional photo of the teen in the outfit she may be wearing.

Officials described her to be about 5’1″ tall, weighing about 140 lbs., with red hair and green eyes.

News 2 reached out to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and TBI for additional information.

Whitehead has been entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.

If you have any information about Whitehead’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 731-584-4632 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.