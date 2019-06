COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Endangered Child Alert has been cancelled for two children from Cookeville missing for nearly one week after they were found safe Thursday morning.

According to Cookeville police, 10-month-old Rayah Sunshine Smith and two-year-old Marlee Smith were last June 8 at the Fall Creek Inn.

A court order had been issued to take physical custody of the girls and place them in protective custody, investigators explained.

No additional information was immediately released.