Endangered Child Alert cancelled after 3 kids missing from Maury County found in Minnesota

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has cancelled an Endangered Child Alert for three children missing from Maury County.

Analia Essex, Abigail Christian and Michale Christian were believed to have been taken by their non-custodial parents, who were both wanted for custodial interference. The alert was issued after they were last seen on July 9 in Van Buren County.

The TBI reported they were found along with their parents in Cass County, Minnesota.

Their parents were taken into custody, according to the TBI.

