Empty the Shelters event planned this weekend across 32 states, including Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) said the 4th of July is the biggest day of the year for animals to run away from fireworks or anything else that might stress them out.

To combat this, BISSELL is sponsoring adoption feeds for cats and dogs on July 10-12 at 160 shelters across 32 states.

Tennessee Participants:

Young-Williams Animal Center Of East Tennessee – Knoxville

Memphis Animal Services – Memphis

Nashville Humane Association – Nashville

Humane Society Of Lincoln County – Fayetteville

Friends of the Animal Shelter – Newport

BPF officials said they will also honor foster-to-adopt cases that begin as fosters during this weekend and are finalized up to one week after the event.

More pets run away on the 4th of July than any other day of the year. The increase in shelter intake puts pressure on our partners, who are already working with limited staff and funding due to COVID-19. The best way for us to support them is to help their pets find loving homes. Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation

The shelters will work with people following COVID-19 guidelines in order to create meet and greet appointments with the animals they’re interested in.

Bringing awareness to adoptable animals in shelters is a priority for BPF. Over four years, the Empty the Shelters program continues to prove that with a little patience and research, you can find any breed you’re looking for at a shelter near you. It’s really a win-win for homeless pets and adopters. Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation

Bissell said all animals included in the Empty The Shelters (ETS) promotion will be microchipped and spayed/neutered.

Since 2016, Empty the Shelters has found homes for 37,394 pets. During the COVID-19 pandemic, 6,231 pets were adopted during two ETS events.

To learn more, or to donate, click here.