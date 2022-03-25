NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An emergency “Empty the Shelters” event will be held this weekend at area animal shelters. Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced fees at Rutherford County P.A.W.S. in Murfreesboro, Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin and Maury County Animal Services in Columbia.

Animal shelters across the country are in crisis, seeing unprecedented overcrowding due to slowed adoptions and seasonal high-intake rates.

For more information about shelters participating in the challenge, click here.

At Nashville’s Metro Animal Care and Control, adoption fees are waived all weekend for their “March Mutt-ness” promotion. Dogs like Luna, who is a 1.5-year-old mix breed female is looking for her forever home. MACC has more than 50 dogs currently in the shelter and dozens of cats, all of which can be adopted for free this weekend.

Stop by MACC between noon and 4 p.m. to get to know the adoptable pets or check out PHShelter.com under the 37211 zip code. Some dogs are in the shelter and others are in foster care.

If you cannot adopt, all shelters are seeking foster families. For MACC, anyone wishing to foster can fill out a form here.