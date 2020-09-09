Empty Event held to support struggling live events industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rally was held Wednesday afternoon for entertainment workers who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The “Empty Event” highlighted how their industry had been devastated by the pandemic.

It’s no surprise that those in the live events industry has been hit hard.

Unlike other rallies held in the past, this one was empty, meant to reflect what our town would look like without the contributions they make to keep Music City a destination for live events.

One of the first industries to be shut down to the pandemic and likely one of the last to return, the Live Events Coalition and Nashville Event Professionals created a grand entrance that leads into an event space with tables, chairs, centerpieces, stage decor, food and beverage displays, and yet, empty.

Organizers hoped this event would bring awareness to those struggling, as well as advocated for federal support for the millions of Americans within the industry that are now out of work.

