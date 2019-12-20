Employees turn into elves, gift Christmas presents to 60 Nashville children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville General Hospital at Meharry hosted its 6th Annual Community Christmas Party for kids Thursday night.

Dozens of kids in Nashville didn’t have to wait to see if they made Santa’s nice list this year.

Little ones came from near and far, while Nashville General Hospital employees turned into elves by giving the children gift bags worth over $200.

“These kids are from all over Nashville,” said Pastor Enoch Fuzz, Minister at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church. “Instead of putting a big Christmas tree on top of the hospital, they decided, hey let’s be really like Santa, and give all the children coats, and clothes and toys at Christmas.”

The toys were delivered, fresh off Santa’s sleigh, and the spirit of Christmas ignited not only in the children but in the parents as well.

“To have some parents crying about that, because they couldn’t reach Santa and we said we know how to get him and we were able to get Santa”

While the sixth annual event may have come and gone it’s the heartfelt memory of tonight that will go beyond the toys from Santa’s bag.

“They’ll remember this for a long time,” said Dr. Joseph Webb, CEO at Nashville General Hospital.