SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An employee was killed while servicing an amusement park ride at the Smith County Fairgrounds Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the fairgrounds at the Smith County Arena on Ag Center Lane in South Carthage.

The James Gang Amusement Company LLC of Andalusia, Alabama reported there was an “unfortunate accident” involving the employee, who was servicing the “Gravitron” ride during routine weekly maintenance.

The ride was not in operation at the time of the incident and poses no danger to the general public, according to James Gang Amusement Company LLC.

The company added it would like to say that their thoughts and prayers are with the family of the newly-hired employee.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

No additional information was immediately released. The Smith County Fair will continue through Saturday.