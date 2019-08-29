Employee dies in workplace accident at Antioch production facility

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce is investigating after a man was killed in a workplace accident.

The incident happened Wednesday at Feintool on Old Franklin Road in Antioch.

According to their website, Feintool produces high-quality electro motor lamination and electro core stacks.

Family confirmed the victim was Genesis Hester, who had been working there for several months and just got hired full time with the company.

According to the family, Hester was 33-years-old and leaves behind two daughters ages 12 and 7.

“He was fun-loving and will be deeply missed,” said one family member.

Tennessee OSHA has started an investigation to determine what circumstances led to the workplace death.