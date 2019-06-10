Employee attacked inside downtown Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 54-year-old woman has been charged in a weekend attack on an employee at a downtown Nashville hotel.

Margaret Cooper, 54, was booked Sunday morning into the Metro jail on a charge of assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police responded hours earlier to a report of an assault on an employee at the Westin Hotel on Clark Place.

Margaret Cooper (Photo: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

When officers arrived, they spoke with the employee who said he was sitting in his office behind the front desk, when the woman, who was not a hotel guest, entered the office.

He told officers she tried to punch him, swinging her fists and attempting to grab the victim by the throat.

Police said the employee was able to keep the woman away long enough for security to arrive and detain her.

The employee was not injured in the attack, officers said.

The arrest affidavit does not specify whether this was a random attack or if the victim and suspect were acquainted.