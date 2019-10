NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple agencies are on the scene of a reported industrial accident Wednesday morning at American Wonder Porcelain.

According to Lebanon police, an employee got his leg stuck in a machine at the plant off Highway 109, north of Interstate 40.

The employee was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, officers said.

No other information has been released.

