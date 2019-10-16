Emergency shelters needed, Metro will not open any this winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to nonprofit Open Table Nashville, Metro will not be opening emergency shelters this winter due to funding.

“This is something we’ve been coordinating on for years together and we just found out in the last week that those beds wouldn’t be available,” said Lindsey Krianks, Co-founder Open Table Nashville. “So we’re shocked. We’ve been scrambling and talking to metro and other partners, but we’re really, really shocked by the news.”

The emergency or cold shelters opened up when the temperature dropped below 28 degrees and provided over 300 beds.

Open Table Nashville is now calling on the community to volunteer space and resources for independent sites.

Between 200-300 shelter beds are needed when the temperature drops. Shelters would likely be opened for at least 45 nights between November and March.

The mayor’s office says they are meeting with the department of social services later this week to learn more information, and discuss why this decision was previously made.

Anyone who is able to help in any way should email winter@opentablenashville.org.