NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After an initial 911 call reported someone went underwater, Nashville emergency officials have called off a search at Percy Priest Lake.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, first responders used sonar, divers and K-9’s to search the area. Officials say they are no longer calling this a missing person report, and the boats in question have everyone accounted for.

There are not any other reports of a missing person in the lake at this time.