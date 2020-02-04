1  of  2
Embattled former Tennessee speaker Glen Casada will seek reelection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The former Tennessee House Speaker who resigned from his leadership role last year amid a scandal involving racist and sexist text messages will run for reelection.

Glen Casada told News 2 on Tuesday that he intends to seek reelection to his seat representing Williamson County.

He resigned as House Speaker in Aug. 2019, months after his colleagues in the State House voted “no confidence” in his leadership.

The House Republican Caucus chose Cameron Sexton of Crossville to replace Casada.

