EMA: Straight-line winds cause widespread damage in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) — Lawrence County EMA Director tells News 2 that straight-line winds have caused widespread damage across the county.

Downtown Lawrenceburg currently has the largest extent of the damage. EMA Director Bill Phillips said some people are unaccounted for and trees are down all over the area. The library has roof damage, though the extent of the damage is currently unknown.

Loretto Police are advising all residents not to call 911 unless it is an absolute emergency. Multiple county and municipal agencies are responding to multiple reports of severe damage.

It is unclear the extent of injuries at this time.

