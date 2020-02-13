EMA: Lawrence County hit again with straight-line winds, possible tornado

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrence County was hit again Wednesday afternoon with strong straight-line winds and a possible tornado. The county was affected by strong storms last Wednesday as well.

According to Lawrence County EMA Director Bill Phillips, this Wednesday’s storms further damaged structures, power lines, and trees in southeast Lawrence County. A squall line entered the county around 5 p.m. with heavy rain and wind.

Storm spotters reportedly noticed an area of rotation at the Wayne County-Lawrence County-Alabama state line which tracked across southern Lawrence County. Calls from the Five Points area came in around 5:20 p.m. and crews found a 5-mile long path of damaged buildings, trees, and homes.

Clean-up operations were completed around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by local fire departments. National Weather Service is expected to survey the area on Thursday to determine if the cause of the damage was a tornado or straight-line winds.