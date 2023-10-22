FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Anglers are getting an opportunity to fish at a newly stocked river before packing up their fishing rods and tackle boxes for the season.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced crews recently stocked the Elk River with more than 1,000 pounds of cutthroat trout.

According to the agency, approximately 2,500 fish were stocked on the Elk River in two separate locations below Tims Ford Dam.

Majority of the trout, about 1,900, were released below the Tims Ford Dam at the Highway 50 access. Meanwhile, a location two miles downstream received the rest.

The fish were provided by the Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery, according to the TWRA. Each fish ranges from 9 to 10.5 inches in length.

The TWRA said cutthroat trout were first stocked in some Tennessee’s tailwater in the 1950s and early 1960s. However, due to the poor water quality, the stock had little success.

Tennessee’s state record for cutthroat trout was caught by a 10-year-old on the Holston River earlier this year. Officials with the TWRA said Palmer Tipton reeled in the 4-pound 12-ounce trout in the Boone tailwater along the Holston River.

Special Regulations

The TWRA is reminding anglers that the daily limit for trout on the Elk River is 7 — and that includes trout in any combination. Only one brown trout is allowed per day and must meet the minimum length requirement of 20 inches.

For more information on special trout regulations, click here.