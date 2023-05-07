HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following the death of Lisa — a longtime companion for Donna — Oakland Zoo in California has decided to send the African elephant to Tennessee.

“Because female elephants are deeply social with each other and create life-long close bonds (more so than males), our priority has been to ensure Donna lives with other compatible females as she enters the late stages of her life,” the zoo wrote to its fans.

Donna, African elephant (Oakland Zoo)

Donna, African elephant (Oakland Zoo)

Donna, African elephant (Oakland Zoo)

Donna, African elephant (Oakland Zoo)

Donna, African elephant (Oakland Zoo)

Donna is the zoo’s only female elephant at this time.

The zoo said after working with the AZA in a nationwide search, they finally decided to introduce Donna to a new home at the Elephant Sanctuary of Tennessee this summer.

The Elephant Sanctuary is n AZA-accredited natural-habitat refuge located in Hohenwald.

“We look forward to welcoming her to the herd — what an incredible time of growth at The Elephant Sanctuary!” the Elephant Sanctuary posted on its Twitter page.