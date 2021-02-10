Electric vehicle battery maker to bring factory to Clarksville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday electric vehicle manufacturing company Microvast will establish a new facility in Clarksville.

Gov. Lee along with the Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Microvast officials announced the company will invest $220 million and create 287 jobs in Montgomery County.

Microvast, an American-owned global company, specializes in building rapid-charging lithium ion batteries for commercial electric vehicles. It plans to renovate and expand a facility located at 780 International Boulevard in Clarksville to manufacture battery cells, modules and packs, according to a release.

Microvast plans to begin the recruitment process in the fourth quarter of 2021 and into 2022, with employment opportunities available as early as August 2021. Creers for Microvast will be posted at Clarksvilleishiring.com, a resource provided to community employers by the Aspire Foundation.

“Tennessee is at the forefront of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure development, and we’re proud that Microvast will continue this important work in Tennessee. Clarksville’s highly-skilled workforce is well-equipped for these additional 287 jobs, and we appreciate this investment from Microvast.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“The electric vehicle industry is thriving in Tennessee. We are the number one state in the Southeast for electric vehicle manufacturing, accounting for nearly 40 percent of electric vehicle jobs and investment. We appreciate Microvast for choosing Tennessee and for adding to the momentum of Tennessee’s electric vehicle evolution.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“Microvast is excited to expand our U.S. footprint in Clarkesville, Tennessee, where we have access to a talented workforce and a business friendly community. We believe that expanding our operations in Tennessee will support our efforts to advance the electrification revolution.” – Microvast EVP Shane Smith