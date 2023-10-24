FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin residents will gather at the polls Tuesday to pick their city’s next leaders in an election that has gained national attention.

Early voting turnout for this election surpassed previous elections with nearly 17% of registered voters (10,214 people) coming out to vote early. The number is way beyond those that were seen in the 2019 and 2021 elections with only 6% and 3% showing up to cast their vote early.

Who’s on the ballot?

Mayoral Candidates: Ken Moore (R) and Gabrielle Hanson (R)

The spotlight has been on the mayoral race between incumbent Ken Moore and current alderman Gabrielle Hanson.

Alderman Hanson’s ethics inquiries and controversial comments have certainly put more eyes on the local election. She has gained national coverage for a number of controversies, which range from making unfounded claims about the Covenant School shooting, to being accompanied by men identified as white nationalists at a recent event.

In fact, multiple City of Franklin aldermen suggested that Hanson should be censured two weeks before the election, calling her an “embarrassment.”

Alderman-at-Large

Position A: Clyde Barnhill

Position B: Brandy B. Blanton, Gary Moore

Position C: Greg Caesar, Patrick George, BK Muvvala

Position D: Jeff Feldman, Ann Peterson

Where to vote?

There are eight polling locations that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Franklin residents can vote at any of them.

Cool Springs Conference Center: 700 Cool Springs Blvd.

Pearre Creek Elementary: 1811 Townsend Blvd.

County Enrichment Center: 110 Everbright Avenue

Legacy Middle School: 2380 Henpeck Lane

Hunters Bend Elementary: 2121 Fieldstone Parkway

First Presbyterian Church: 101 Legends Club Lane

The Church of the City: 828 Murfreesboro Road

The Gate Community Church: 4040 Murfreesboro Road

All voters must present an ID bearing the name and photo in order to vote.