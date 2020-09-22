Election Commission to vote Friday on whether Nashville property tax hike proceeds to ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Election Commission will vote later this week to decide whether Nashville’s already-approved 34% property tax increase can proceed to a special ballot in December.

Davidson County Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts told News 2 Tuesday the commission will hold a vote at 2:30 p.m. Friday to determine if residents can vote in a special election December 5 to keep or ditch the tax hike.

Americans for Prosperity-Tennessee announced a ballot initiative to roll back the tax hike last week, after collecting the necessary 1,200 signatures.

Earlier this month, Nashville Mayor John Cooper called the idea of a roll back “crippling” and said it would gut essential city services by creating a $322 million deficit.

The 34% tax increase was approved by Metro Council in June as part of next year’s budget.