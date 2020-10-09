Election Commission lodges complaint against proposed ‘Taxpayer Protection Act’ headed to ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Election Commission has filed a legal complaint about putting a proposed amendment on the ballot for a referendum election.

The Defendants include a group called 4GoodGovernment as well as Metro Government, Mayor John Cooper, and Finance Director Kevin Crumbo.

The Election Commission alleges in their complaint that 4GoodGovernment, an “unincorporated association” based in Nashville “drafted, gathered signatures, and submitted a petition purporting to amend the Metro Charter called “The Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act.”

The complaint alleges that “The Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act” is multifaceted with seven versions of the petition submitted, each discussing a proposed amendment with five distinct sections for approval including:

Property Tax Rates – The proposed amendment asks that tax rates should not increase more than two percent per year after January 1, 2020, without a voter referendum.

No Give-aways of Our Parks, Greenways, of Public Lands – The proposed amendment asks that no part of a park, greenway, public land, or other real property be given away or conveyed without 31 votes of the Metro Council in favor. Transfers of interest in real property should only be at fair market value or greater based on an independent appraisal. A voter referendum would be required for transfers of interest in real properties valued over $5 million and for leases exceeding 20 years commencing January 1, 2020.

Issuance of Bonds – The proposed amendment asks that all bonds issued or guaranteed after January 1, 2020 exceeding $15 million for a specific project (excluding construction of educational buildings, public libraries, public healthcare buildings, police and fire stations, and Charter protected facilities) must be approved by voter referendum.

Failed Promises – The proposed amendment asks that if a professional sports team leaves Nashville, or ceases playing professional games for longer than 24 months, all facilities or related commercial development turns over to the people, and all related contracts terminated, including leased land from the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Metro’s Records Shall Be Open to the Public – The proposed amendment asks that citizens be allowed to “keep a close eye on Metro’s actions and entitled to inspect its books and records for free and consistent with the Tennessee Open Record’s Act protections.” The amendment also seeks that “public instrumentalities” receiving more than $250,000 a year in taxpayer funding or benefits agree to be bound by the amendment, and entities refusing to provide public records be barred from receiving public funds and liable for citizen’s damages including attorney’s fees.

The Election Commission says in their complaint that the petition does not contain a severability clause, and does not state which sections of the Metro Charter it is trying to amend.

There is also questions of legality of the petition.

According to the Election Commission, citizens don’t have the right under the Tennessee Constitution to petition a referendum. Tennessee Code does not allow citizens a right to adopt, repel, or amend state statutes or local ordinances by referendum, nor does the Metro Charter allow citizens the right to adopt, repeal, or amend an ordinance by referendum.

Citizens can, however, submit a petition to amend a portion of the Metro Charter to be approved by referendum but they must follow a specific method and procedure and no such amendment should be effective until submitted to voters and approved by the majority of the voters voting on the amendment. The procedure to do so includes filing the petition with the Metro Clerk, it must be signed by ten percent of registered voters in Nashville-Davidson County, the verification of the signatures must be made to the Election Commission and certified by the clerk, and then the petition should ask for a date no less than 80 days subsequent to the date of its filing to hold a referendum election, which the electorate of Metro government must vote to ratify or reject.

The Election Commission argues that the 4GoodGovernment petition and the amendments raised in the petition, particularly the first section regarding a passed ordinance regarding a property tax rate hike, “attempts to use the referendum process to repeal the existing legislation.”

After the petition was given to Metro Government Law Director Robert E. Cooper, Jr., Cooper found that the petition was “defective” including numerous issues such as violating the Tennessee Constitution and state law, and violation of Metropolitan Charter.

Cooper found, according to the complaint, that the 4GoodGovernment petition adjusted tax rates mid-year without legal authority to do so, violated Tennessee Constitution’s prohibition on retrospective laws and impairment of contracts, violated the bond referendum requirements of the Local Government Public Obligations Act of 1986, violated the Tennessee Constitution’s prohibition on taking private property without just compensation, improperly expanded penalties under the Public Records Act. Cooper also found that the fact that the petition was not severable would make the entire amendment fail if any provision of the petition was invalid.

It was also determined that the petition shows that an actual controversy exists, and that Tennessee courts have not had an opportunity to address the proposed amendments and that it is defective.

The complaint alleges that there is bolded text, underlined text, and sometimes both in the petition that removes the neutrality of it, and courts have not had the opportunity to address whether it employs biased, one-sided, preferential, or argumentative language.

The Election Commission is seeking a determination from the court as to whether the amendment is defective to the point that they can use their discretion in putting the amendment forward at a referendum, and if the court believes the Election Commission has the authority to put it forth, that the validity of the petition should be called into question.

The Election Commission said that they also want the court to review the fact the petition doesn’t have the severability clause and therefore limits the commission’s rights, duties, and/or powers to omit sections before putting it on the ballot based on the fact the Metro Law Director found problems with each section. They want the court to determine if they have to put forth the proposed amendment in its entirety or if the discretion is broad enough to allow omission of invalid provisions and modify it before putting it on the ballot.

The complaint also says that the petition is self-executing, and would not require any additional action from the Metro government before it went into effect. The Election Commission maintains that 4GoodGovernment got the requested 10 percent of registered voter signatures to bring forth a referendum.

They maintain in their complaint that it could cost them as much as $800,000 to hold the referendum election. They want the courts to hear the case immediately since it presents questions of law and based on having to prepare for the election. The Davidson County Election Commission must call the election by November 4, open the absentee request period by then, and mail out military ballots by November 14.

The Election Commission states that if the election is held and later proven invalidated, it will cause public confusion regarding property taxes and the status of Metro Government’s finances while being worked out in court. It would cause “disillusionment” about the process to taxpayers, it would squander the cost of an election and waste taxpayers time.

Defendants have the ability to respond against the Election Commission “if those parties disagree with the decisions made by the Election Commission” regarding their issues with the petition.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.