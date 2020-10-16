Elderly man killed in a three-vehicle crash on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Madison man was killed in a Thursday afternoon crash on Gallatin Pike at Maplewood Place, according to Metro Police.

According to investigators, the three-vehicle crash happened around 12:20 p.m. when 96-year-old Travis Lawrence pulled out of a parking lot onto Gallatin Pike into the path of a 2012 Audi Q5 going southbound which struck the driver’s side of Lawrence’s Chevrolet Impala.

Lawrence’s car reportedly spun around and struck a Nissan Altima going north.

Lawrence was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died. The 77-year-old driver of the Audi and the 79-year-old driver of the Nissan both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There was also no evidence of alcohol or drugs at the scene.

