Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After two bodies were found in a home in South Nashville Wednesday morning, police determined the cause of deaths was an apparent murder-suicide.

Metro police said a family member arrived at the house on McMurray Drive to take the elderly couple to a doctor’s appointment when they smelled exhaust fumes.

A car was found running in the garage, and according to police, was left there intentionally.

Wendell and Dorothy Collins, both 88, were found dead in their house from carbon monoxide poisoning, police say.

Official state notes found on the scene apparently written by Wendell Collins indicated he was responsible for their deaths.