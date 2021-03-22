El Protector program brings food pantry, mini library to West Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers with Nashville’s Hispanic community relations program built a food pantry and mini library at an apartment complex in West Nashville.

On Monday, officers with Nashville’s El Protector program added the new features to the Rolling Hills Apartments.

“This started because a lot of people are being burglarized here in the community, and we saw that they were not calling police,” said Officer Luis Lopez with the Metro Nashville Office of Community Outreach. “They would rather be victimized than calling police to report a crime. The management contacted the police department, contacted El Protector program to come out here to partner up with them to find ways for us to be able to break those barriers, and have them trust the police in their community.”

On Friday, MNPD announced the indictment of six people following a string of violent robberies between 2017 and 2019. The six suspects were linked to 150 holdups that primarily targeted Latino families.

Investigators credited Metro’s El Protector program for helping victims come forward and report these crimes.

Officers plan to stop by regularly to restock the pantry and library. Community members are also invited to donate canned foods and children’s books.