WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A student was arrested on Thursday in connection with a threat made against a Warren County school.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department said school personnel alerted a Morrison Elementary school resource officer after a student reported a threat of mass violence made by an eighth grader.

In order to determine which student made the threat, the school resource officer identified students who were witnesses or had information about the threat, authorities reported.

After conducting a complete investigation and consulting with the District Attorney General’s office, the student who made the threat was charged, according to officials.

The student reportedly appeared before a Juvenile Court judge Thursday afternoon for an emergency hearing. The minor was then placed in juvenile custody, with another hearing scheduled for Dec. 5.

“I want to again call attention to the fact that the Warren County School District does not tolerate the use of threatening language,” said Warren County Schools Superintendent Dr. Grant Swallows. “The work of our school personnel, our SRO’s, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department has been exemplary in keeping our schools safe. The fact that this type of language is being used is concerning but also means that our schools and the safety procedures are working. I also appreciate our students for being diligent to say what they see. We want everyone to understand that there are consequences for what is said verbally, in writing, or written electronically.”