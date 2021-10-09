Efforts to save a ramshackle 1898 Tennessee prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One look at the old Tennessee State Penitentiary and you know the ramshackle building is steeped in history.

More than a century has passed since the prison opened in Nashville’s historic Cockrill Bend in 1898.

The 800-cell, 50 building prison was built from 1893 to 1897. It closed and hasn’t been in operation since 1992.

(Circa 1898) Tennessee Main Prison

(1940) Air view of the State Penitentiary at Nashville, Tennessee.

(1971) View of Tennessee State Penitentiary from west, photographed from parking lot at night.

(1971) Tennessee State Penitentiary, view of tower.

(1971) Tennessee State Penitentiary, steel roof trusses in fifth level, west side.

(1971) Main entrance and steps, Tennessee State Penitentiary, west side.

(1971) Tennessee State Penitentiary — stairs (central tower) and cell entrance at first floor level inside main entrance. Sign on door under stairs says “Gate 2.”

(1971) Tennessee State Penitentiary, west end of Centennial Boulevard, main building and entrance.

(1971) General view of Tennessee State Penitentiary at night, from west through trees.

(Circa 1831) Prisoners were first housed here in 1831. Contained 200 cells and an infirmary, warehouse, and housing for the warden. Replaced in 1898 by 800-cell facility.

Even if you’re not familiar with the historic Romanesque-style building, you may recognize it from the big screen.

The prison has been used in several Hollywood films – most notably The Green Mile, Walk the Line, and Ernest Goes to Jail.

There are efforts underway to preserve the old prison, despite the damage it incurred during the March 3, 2020 tornado outbreak, and the report of asbestos plaguing areas of the building.

(Photo courtesy TDOC)

(Photo courtesy TDOC)

The Historic Nashville Inc. added the Tennessee State Prison to its annual Nashville 9 list in 2020 and 2011. The list consists of historic landmarks that are in the process of being threatened by development, neglect, or demolition.

Community members submit nominations for the Nashville 9 list, and HNI advocates for the recognition of the historic places and works to raise funds to help save them.

This year’s list is expected to be announced sometime in October.