Effort to rename Nashville’s 5th Ave after late Civil Rights icon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, the first of several meetings will be held about an ordinance to rename Fifth Avenue in Nashville and calling it “Representative John Lewis Way”.

It would go along Fifth Avenue North from Coffee Street near I-65, across downtown, and end at the Nashville City Cemetery.

Lewis has a significant connection to Nashville. He studied at American Baptist College Theological Seminary and Fisk University. He was also the leader of the historic lunch counter sit-ins, which started here.

Several businesses along the route support the change, including The Ryman, The Country Music Hall of Fame, and Bridgestone Arena to name a few.

Metro Council member Zulfat Suara said she hopes the name change will inspire people to continue the mission and legacy of John Lewis.

“It shows that people don’t have to sit by and it doesn’t have to be violent, right? There’s so many things that come out of that when you see something wrong you should do something. that’s always been John Lewis’ legacy. No matter what it is, no matter who it is, you should always speak up,” said Suara. “It’s ok to rename the street, but I hope people will actually learn from his life. Some of the things that he fought for are still happening today. So, maybe looking at this street, looking at the effort, will be a good reminder that what he fought for, we need to continue, and we need to make that change.”

Suara said businesses along 5th avenue would have a year after the name change to fully change their addresses. Virtual meetings on the name change are set for September 10 at 4 p.m., the 17 at 5 p.m., and the 24 at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information on the meetings.