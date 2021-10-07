EF-1 tornado damages areas of Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down during Wednesday night’s severe weather event.

Cumberland County Emergency Management surveyed the damage done in northern Crossville Thursday morning.

EMA said the storm traveled over the Lake Tansi community and the city of Crossville leaving behind a trail of damage on Rye Wood Rd., Lawson Rd., and Tabor Loop. It continued in to the Woody and Rinnie communities before crossing into Fentress County.

EMA reported about seven homes with damage and two of them with major damage.

Cumberland County EMA photo

The EF-1 tornado had max winds of 90 mph. It touched down for roughly a mile, and its path was about 50 yards wide.