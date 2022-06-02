DICKSON CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) —A pursuit involving a reported drug dealer ended Thursday morning in Dickson County.

According to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, police were pursuing a drug dealer who was in possession of ecstasy and other drugs. Officials say the pursuit ended around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of East College Street and Academy Street, not far from Dickson Middle School. One suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities said a Dickson City police cruiser was the only vehicle damaged in the pursuit, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is now faced with several charges, including reckless endangerment, evading arrest, and aggravated assault.