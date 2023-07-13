NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mortgage rates have hit the highest point in eight months, but data shows the Middle Tennessee housing market is still hot. News 2 asked an economist how that’s possible.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday, July 13, that the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed to just under 7%, marking the third consecutive week of higher rates, which can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers.

In other words, if you buy a typical home now, your mortgage payment is about $280 more than if you bought that same home one year ago. The reason for that is interest rates. Still, that is not scaring buyers.

Greater Nashville REALTORS said it’s still a seller’s market with less than four months of inventory. Flipping to a buyer’s market takes six months of inventory.

“All of Tennessee is a popular place to move,” said Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice president of research with the National Association of REALTORS.

Lautz said that in places like Middle Tennessee, we are still seeing multiple offers, and buyers paying over asking prices. There are two big reasons why.

The first involves not enough homes.

“We’ve been under-building for a long period of time, and we’re starting to ramp up building, we’re starting to see that come in, but unfortunately, it does take a minute for a home to be built and ready for that buyer to move in,” Lautz explained.

The second reason for the hot housing market is millennials.

“The largest generation of adults today are millennials, and they’re trying to find their first home,” Lautz said. “Both of these factors are happening at the same time.”

New numbers showed inflation cooling off in June, hitting the lowest rate in two years. According to Lautz, if that trend continues, and interest rates start trending downward, homebuyers could hit the market in droves, sending prices higher.

“That means there’s going to be even more pressure on a limited inventory housing market,” she added.