Eastern box turtle found painted with nail polish in Lawrence County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Park officials are concerned after an Eastern box turtle was painted with nail polish at David Crockett State Park.

The park posted an image of the painted turtle to Facebook with the caption, “Not sure what you were thinking…”

The post went on to claim the painting is harassment to wildlife as the polish is harmful to the turtle’s sensitive body.

Plus, the turtle had to be removed from his habitat as Eastern box turtles never travel more than an acre in their entire lives.