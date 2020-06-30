Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville

Eastern box turtle found painted with nail polish in Lawrence County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Davy Crockett painted turtle

(Courtesy: David Crockett State Park)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Park officials are concerned after an Eastern box turtle was painted with nail polish at David Crockett State Park.  

The park posted an image of the painted turtle to Facebook with the caption, “Not sure what you were thinking…” 

The post went on to claim the painting is harassment to wildlife as the polish is harmful to the turtle’s sensitive body.  

Plus, the turtle had to be removed from his habitat as Eastern box turtles never travel more than an acre in their entire lives. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss