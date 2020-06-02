East Precinct of Metro Police Dept. reminds local businesses of safety practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The East Precinct of the Metro Police Department is encouraging business owners to be safe amid recent riots.

Department officials posted the following message on their Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon:

Hey neighbors, in light of recent events we want to ensure that we are creating best practices to keep this community and our area businesses safe. We would like to know if graffiti is appearing in your respective areas and any unusual activity such as pallets of bricks or items appearing in mass at any location. We encourage any business or any construction site crews to secure those things that could be utilized as projectiles such as tools, bricks, and items that can potentially be picked up and thrown. We, like all of our neighbors, are ready to move forward together towards a safer and healthier East Nashville. East Precinct of Metro Police Department

Officials said anyone can contact them directly with concerns at 615-862-7500.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.