East Nashville street renamed to honor fallen Davidson County deputy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson County officials renamed a road in East Nashville Monday to honor a deputy killed in the line of duty 25 years ago.

Summer Place in East Nashville was renamed Jerry Newson Way to honor Deputy Jerry Newson, Jr.

He was shot and killed on Sept. 22, 1995 while serving an eviction notice.

Jerry Newson (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office warrant division and training academy is located on Summer Place. The building was torn down to make way for the new DCSO headquarters.

The building will be located at One Jerry Newson Way.

The ceremony began at 7:40 a.m., which is the approximate time Newson was shot and killed.

