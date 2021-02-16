East Nashville residents make the most of icy weather conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Snowboarders and sledders, rather than drivers, made their way down a sleet-coated Rosebank Avenue in East Nashville Monday.

Sunday night as the roads were starting to get slick, Kaitlyn Watson saw many drivers not able to make it up or down the hilly road.

“I saw people driving on the hill; they would start to swerve off into the ditch,” Watson said. “You would literally see it before it was about to happen.”

Neighbors said a driver had to abandon his car on Rosebank when a wrecker wouldn’t even attempt to travel to the area to tow him out.

Some new to the Middle Tennessee, like Rhonda Windham and Mike Gowen, learned road preparation is not quite as widespread as more snow-prone areas.

“We moved here from New York and I was like, ‘oh, it’s going to snow, no big deal’ but I guess salt isn’t laid down here, so the roads are basically not useable,” Windham said.

Although they did prove useable in a different way for those with sleds. Many enjoyed some winter recreation and time with family.

“Stay at home, stay warm, cook some food, watch some movies, just enjoy the day enjoy the time with your loved ones,” said East Nashville resident Brian Holmes. “Remember, hey, life is too fast. Sometimes hit time out, take a pause.”