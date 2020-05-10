East Nashville gym petitions to reopen early based on unique grid design

With restaurants and retailers reopening tomorrow in Nashville at half capacity, one gym is asking if they could jump into the mix because of their unique design.

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With restaurants and retailers reopening tomorrow in Nashville at half capacity, one gym is asking if they could jump into the mix because of their unique design.

Seven Minutes gym only opened in January and after a double whammy for East Nashville this spring, owners are wondering how they’ll keep their doors open.

The gym was created with a unique grid system that owners feel will fair well with the COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

The circuit training layout allows for people to pick a lane with seven different workouts for seven minutes each. Only one person is working out in a lane at a time so all of the equipment they use is solely theirs.

“Really put people at ease to get back and get moving in a safe way. I know everybody is kind of at their whits end right now mentally and physically being quarantined for so long so we’re hoping we can help the Nashville community come back and get healthier and make the comeback strong,” Managing Partner Emily Reed said.

Reed said she reached out to Mayor John Cooper’s office to see if Seven Minutes would be considered for an earlier reopening. As of right now gyms are scheduled to welcome back members in phase three.

“We did reach out to the mayor’s office to get some kind of special consideration given that we’re not the same as a big box club, we’re not the same as some boutiques that push in bikes or push people on top of each other that you’re utilizing and co-sharing space and equipment,” Reed said.

Reed said trainers have been creating new workouts to try with members once that green light is given by the mayor. As of right now they have not heard back on when that may be, but they hope within the next few weeks.

“We’ve done the online platform. And people quite frankly are tired of working out in their homes. It’s just, it takes a rare person that can continue to keep themselves motivated. So the sooner we can get people moving and have that social connectivity experience and fitness again I think the sooner it’s going to help everyone to get back to a healthier place,” Reed said.

Seven Minutes is revising sanitation practices in the meantime so employees are properly trained for reopening.