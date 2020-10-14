Early voting in Williamson County: When and where you can vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Election officials across Tennessee are anticipating a historic turnout for this year’s election. For those looking to avoid huge crowds at the polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, early voting provides a helpful option to cast your ballot.

Early voting for November 3’s General Election begins on October 14 and runs through October 29.

In an August release, Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, strongly encouraged voters to wear a mask. While the face mask requirement in Williamson County expired at the end of August, County mayor Rogers Anderson still believes everyone should wear one.

Any registered Williamson County voter may vote at any one of the following eight early voting sites within the county regardless of their actual place of residence. The early voting period runs from Oct. 14 – Oct. 29.

Where you can vote:

Brentwood

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library: 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Saturdays)

Fairview

Fairview Recreation Center: 2714 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview, TN 37062

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Saturdays)

Franklin

Williamson County Administrative Complex (Election Commission): 1320 West Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064

8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Saturdays)

Franklin Recreation Complex: 1120 Hillsboro Rd (near Mack Hatcher Pkwy), Franklin TN 37064

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Saturdays)

County Agricultural Expo Center: 4215 Long Ln, Franklin TN 37064

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Saturdays)

Cool Springs Conference Center (Marriott Hotel): 700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin TN 37067

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Saturdays)

Nolansville

Sunset Hills Baptist Church: 1635 Sunset Road Brentwood, TN 37027

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Saturdays)

Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station

Longview Recreation Center: 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Saturdays)

What you need to bring:

You must present an ID with your name and photograph to vote.

Photo ID options you CAN use:

Tennessee Driver License

U.S. Passport

Tennessee Department of Safety photo ID

U.S. Military photo ID (active or retired)

Tennessee Handgun Carry Permit with your photo

Photo ID issued by the Federal or Tennessee state government

These photo IDs may be expired, unless you are voting in Davidson County for the first time.

Photo ID options you CANNOT use:

Student IDs

Library cards

Photo IDs issued by cities, counties, and other states

If you forget your ID:

If you don’t bring a photo ID, you will have to cast a provisional ballot. You will then have two business days after Election Day to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. Upon returning to the election commission office, the voter will sign an affidavit and a copy of the voter’s photo ID will be made to be reviewed by the counting board.

If you live in a different Tennessee County:

You can find your early voting and Election Day polling place and hours in the GoVoteTN app.