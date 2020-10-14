Early voting in Davidson County: What you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Election officials across Tennessee are anticipating a historic turnout for this year’s election. For those looking to avoid huge crowds at the polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, early voting provides a helpful option to cast your ballot.
Early voting for November 3’s General Election begins on October 14 and runs through October 29.
In an August release, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett strongly encouraged voters to wear a mask. Davidson remains under Public Health Order 8, requiring cloth face coverings or masks to be worn in public in Nashville and throughout the county.
Here are the places, times, and what you’ll need to bring if you plan to vote early in Davidson County.
When you can vote:
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 8 am – 4:30 pm
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 8 am – 7 pm
- Friday, Oct. 16: 8 am – 5 pm
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 8 am – 4:30 pm
- Monday, Oct. 19: 8 am – 5:30 pm
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 8 am – 7 pm
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 8 am – 4:30 pm
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 am – 7 pm
- Friday, Oct. 23: 8 am – 5:30 pm
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 am – 4:30 pm
- Monday, Oct. 26: 8 am – 5:30 pm
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 8 am – 7 pm
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 8 am – 4:30 pm
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8 am – 7 pm
Where you can vote:
- Belle Meade City Hall – 4705 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205
- Bellevue Library – 720 Baugh Road, Nashville, TN 37221
- Bordeaux Library – 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218
- Casa Azafrán Community Center – 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
- Edmondson Pike Library – 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
- Friendship Baptist Church – 1109 32nd Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37209
- Goodlettsville Community Center – 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
- Green Hills Library – 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville, TN 37215
- Hermitage Library – 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076
- Howard Office Building – 700 2nd Avenue S, Nashville, TN 37210
- Madison Library – 610 Gallatin Pike S, Madison, TN 37115
- Margaret Maddox East YMCA – 2624 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
- Southeast Library – 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Antioch, TN 37013
What you need to bring:
You must present an ID with your name and photograph to vote.
Photo ID options you CAN use:
- Tennessee Driver License
- U.S. Passport
- Tennessee Department of Safety photo ID
- U.S. Military photo ID (active or retired)
- Tennessee Handgun Carry Permit with your photo
- Photo ID issued by the Federal or Tennessee state government
These photo IDs may be expired, unless you are voting in Davidson County for the first time.
Photo ID options you CANNOT use:
- Student IDs
- Library cards
- Photo IDs issued by cities, counties, and other states
If you forget your ID:
If you don’t bring a photo ID, you will have to cast a provisional ballot. You will then have two business days after Election Day to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. Upon returning to the election commission office, the voter will sign an affidavit and a copy of the voter’s photo ID will be made to be reviewed by the counting board.
If you live in a different Tennessee County:
You can find your early voting and Election Day polling place and hours in the GoVoteTN app.