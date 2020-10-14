Early voting in Davidson County: What you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Election officials across Tennessee are anticipating a historic turnout for this year’s election. For those looking to avoid huge crowds at the polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, early voting provides a helpful option to cast your ballot.

Early voting for November 3’s General Election begins on October 14 and runs through October 29.

In an August release, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett strongly encouraged voters to wear a mask. Davidson remains under Public Health Order 8, requiring cloth face coverings or masks to be worn in public in Nashville and throughout the county.

Here are the places, times, and what you’ll need to bring if you plan to vote early in Davidson County.

When you can vote:

Wednesday, Oct. 14: 8 am – 4:30 pm

Thursday, Oct. 15: 8 am – 7 pm

Friday, Oct. 16: 8 am – 5 pm

Saturday, Oct. 17: 8 am – 4:30 pm

Monday, Oct. 19: 8 am – 5:30 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 20: 8 am – 7 pm

Wednesday, Oct. 21: 8 am – 4:30 pm

Thursday, Oct. 22: 8 am – 7 pm

Friday, Oct. 23: 8 am – 5:30 pm

Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 am – 4:30 pm

Monday, Oct. 26: 8 am – 5:30 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 27: 8 am – 7 pm

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 8 am – 4:30 pm

Thursday, Oct. 29: 8 am – 7 pm

Where you can vote:

Belle Meade City Hall – 4705 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205

– 4705 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Bellevue Library – 720 Baugh Road, Nashville, TN 37221

– 720 Baugh Road, Nashville, TN 37221 Bordeaux Library – 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218

– 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218 Casa Azafrán Community Center – 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

– 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 Edmondson Pike Library – 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

– 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 Friendship Baptist Church – 1109 32nd Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37209

– 1109 32nd Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37209 Goodlettsville Community Center – 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

– 200 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 Green Hills Library – 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville, TN 37215

– 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville, TN 37215 Hermitage Library – 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076

– 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076 Howard Office Building – 700 2nd Avenue S, Nashville, TN 37210

– 700 2nd Avenue S, Nashville, TN 37210 Madison Library – 610 Gallatin Pike S, Madison, TN 37115

– 610 Gallatin Pike S, Madison, TN 37115 Margaret Maddox East YMCA – 2624 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216

– 2624 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Southeast Library – 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Antioch, TN 37013

What you need to bring:

You must present an ID with your name and photograph to vote.

Photo ID options you CAN use:

Tennessee Driver License

U.S. Passport

Tennessee Department of Safety photo ID

U.S. Military photo ID (active or retired)

Tennessee Handgun Carry Permit with your photo

Photo ID issued by the Federal or Tennessee state government

These photo IDs may be expired, unless you are voting in Davidson County for the first time.

Photo ID options you CANNOT use:

Student IDs

Library cards

Photo IDs issued by cities, counties, and other states

If you forget your ID:

If you don’t bring a photo ID, you will have to cast a provisional ballot. You will then have two business days after Election Day to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. Upon returning to the election commission office, the voter will sign an affidavit and a copy of the voter’s photo ID will be made to be reviewed by the counting board.

If you live in a different Tennessee County:

You can find your early voting and Election Day polling place and hours in the GoVoteTN app.