Early morning house fire under investigation in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An early morning house fire in Murfreesboro is currently under investigation.
According to Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a home on Huntington Drive Sunday morning to find a fully involved fire. First responders worked throughout the morning to bring the flames under control.
There were no injuries reported, and the Fire Marshals Office was called to the scene to investigate. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.
