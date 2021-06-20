Early morning house fire under investigation in Murfreesboro

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An early morning house fire in Murfreesboro is currently under investigation.

According to Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a home on Huntington Drive Sunday morning to find a fully involved fire. First responders worked throughout the morning to bring the flames under control.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue)

There were no injuries reported, and the Fire Marshals Office was called to the scene to investigate. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss