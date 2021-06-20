Early morning house fire under investigation in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An early morning house fire in Murfreesboro is currently under investigation.

According to Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a home on Huntington Drive Sunday morning to find a fully involved fire. First responders worked throughout the morning to bring the flames under control.







(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue)

There were no injuries reported, and the Fire Marshals Office was called to the scene to investigate. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.