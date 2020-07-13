Early morning fire in Putnam County kills woman and dog

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman and a dog were killed early Sunday morning when a fire broke out at a home on the 500 block of Buffalo Valley Road in Baxter.

Baxter Fire Chief Matt White tells News 2 that the Baxter Fire Department and Putnam County Fire Department responded to the scene around 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man outside the house. They were unable to rescue the woman and dog trapped inside the home.

“The loss of life is tragic in any instance and we are saddened to lose one of our community members,” Chief White told News 2 in a statement, “I am proud of the efforts of our firefighters and our thoughts are with the family during this heartbreaking time.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the cause of death for the woman is pending autopsy results from the State Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.