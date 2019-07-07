8-month-old killed, 5 other children hurt in fire at Antioch apartment complex

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An eight-month-old baby was killed and five other children were hurt in an early morning fire at Hickory Lake Apartments in Antioch.

The children hurt are all five years old or younger. One is in critical condition. The 8-month-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nashville firefighters were called to the apartment complex on Apache Trail around 2:40 a.m.

Nashville firefighters responded to an early morning fire at Hickory Lake Apartments in Antioch.



Metro police are investigating this fire and are calling this an “active crime scene.”

Twelve units were damaged and the Red Cross is helping several people find a place to stay.

This is a developing story. Stay with WKRN on-air and online for updates.