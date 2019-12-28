Early morning apartment fire under investigation in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to an early morning apartment fire in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue was dispatched to an apartment on Chariot Pointe just after 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said there was heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a window, and firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room.

The residents made it out safely, and the American Red Cross will be helping the tenant who lived in the apartment where the fire happened.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate to find out what caused the fire.

