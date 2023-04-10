EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Rutherford County, the city of Eagleville is building a first-of-it’s-kind space to support its growing community and first responders: the David W. Rigsby Sr. Public Safety Facility.

The facility will include a new, 24/7 fire hall built on the currently empty property. The bank building on the property will be renovated into a police station and municipal court.

“This is one of the biggest projects we’ve done since I’ve been around, and I’ve been around here for 20 years,” said Eagleville Mayor Chad Leeman. “This is going to be a big ordeal for something that we’ve been needing for a long time.”

Mayor Leeman said the first responder departments have outgrown their current facility, located in the center of the city, and it doesn’t allow them to operate at full capacity.

“Towns are going to grow no matter what you want, but we got to be ready to serve and protect those ones that move in and protect our citizens of right now,” said Leeman.

This comes as the county continues to clean up after devastating early April tornados.

“Our guys were out working and need a place to come back and relax,” said Leeman.

The project is through tax dollars and grant money and Eagleville Fire Chief, Jonathan Armstrong, said it’s an investment in the city’s future of response, training, and service.

The facility is named after a city councilman, David W. Rigsby Sr., who died. His daughter, Charity McCone, said he was a dedicated community member and helped shape the city’s first responder units.

“He was civic-minded. He wanted to help the community, so everything he did was about this community,” said McCone. “He’d go to work and come all the way from Nashville and go straight to city hall and do everything he could, he just really loved Eagleville and everybody in it.”

Mayor Leeman said they’re hoping to open the building by July 2024.