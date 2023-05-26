MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend, we remember and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

In Mt. Juliet, 325 flags stand tall near the train station for the 11th Annual Field of Honor.

“Each flag has a story, and you’ll also notice a yellow ribbon on them,” Nancy Britt said.

Those stories are passed down from generation to generation. “Our fathers were both shot in World War II,” Larry Nave said.

For the past several years, Roberta and Larry Nave have proudly placed their flag at the Field of Honor in honor of their fathers.

“I told my grandson, back in the day when I graduated from high school if you didn’t go to college, you went into the military,” Larry said.

Larry was deployed to Germany during Vietnam.

“My wife, she got a notice to be ready in 30 minutes in Germany that we are going to Czechoslovakia,” he said.

Now nearly 56 years later, Roberta and Larry remember.

“Oh, it’s extremely emotional. And if you’ve been through it, it’s even more,” Larry said.

Their story is now part of Mt. Juliet’s patriotic tribute.

“Every year we get kids who lost their parents or grandparents, we had one family that came that lost their son recently. You ask any of our veterans they will tell you freedom is not free, and we all need to remember that. It is not free. Someone has served in sacrifice for our freedom, and we need to honor them every day not just one day but every day we need to honor those folks,” Larry said.

If you would like to visit the display, The Field of Honor is behind the Mt. Juliet town clock tower and train station until around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 29.