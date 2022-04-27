MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials in Mount Juliet are responding to a rollover crash that happened Wednesday morning causing a road closure.
According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, the crash happened on Old Lebanon Dirt Road near Hatcher Road. Authorities said the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time while the area is cleared.
The department stated that injuries were reported but no additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.