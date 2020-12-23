Dump truck crashes into Zanies Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville comedy club was heavily damaged after the driver of a dump truck crashed into the building Tuesday afternoon.

The driver crashed into the side of Zanies Nashville on Eighth Avenue South.

The impact of the crash damaged the brick façade, tore a hole into the building and caused damaged to the interior of the club.

In comedic fashion, the club joked on social media that, “Like it or not, we now have some outdoor seating!!”

No one was injured in the crash.

Zanies does not have a show scheduled until Saturday. The club said it will provide updates on upcoming shows as soon as possible.